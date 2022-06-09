Joy Behar: If More Black People Owned Guns There’d Be Gun Reform

CLOSE

With mass shootings trending ‘The Views’ Joy Behar preached a word today on the need for gun reform and if more black people owned guns politicians would make it happen.

Co-host of a daily streaming show called Daily Blast Live, Lindsey Granger, was a guest host on ‘The View’ when she got a blast from veteran host Joy Behar when the topic of Garnell Whitfield Jr., the son of the oldest victim in the Buffalo supermarket shooting, called on lawmakers to act while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Lindsey Granger told the story about a black Connecticut man who built an AR-15 style weapon because state law prohibits him from buying one.

“He is a Black man, it’s odd,” … “Most AR-15 owners are former military, 35+ and married. That’s all I’m saying is that they’re not just crazy people.”

That’s when Joy Behar said something that made Granger take pause.

“Here’s the thing: once Black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change. Trust me.”

That’s when co-host Sunny Hostin hit them with the proof that is in the pudding, when the law was changed because The Black Panthers made politicians uncomfortable then they gave birth to California’s 1967 Mulford Act. Mulford Act was created after the Black Panthers protested on the steps of the California state house while openly armed, California Governor Ronald Reagan quickly signed into law the Mulford Act, which banned the open carry of loaded firearms.

According to research whites own more guns than any other racial demographic.

Take a look at the video below then give us your thoughts.