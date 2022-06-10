Michigan Officer Charged with Murder of Patrick Lyoya

CLOSE

Thank God for cell phones that are able to record video, because if not for that feature some people that are paid to protect and serve might not be held accountable for their actions.

In a news conference yesterday Police Chief Eric Winstrom announced that officer Christopher Schurr has been charged with second-degree murder charges, a felony offense which is punishable by up to life in prison with the possibility of parole, following the murder of Patrick Lyoya whom Schurr shot in the back of the head. The murder was caught on video.

26 year old Patrick Lyoya was fatally shot during an April 4 traffic stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after Officer Christopher Schurr pulled him over for an issue with his license plate registration.

Christopher Schurr’s Defense lawyers claim the shooting was not “murder but an unfortunate tragedy” during a volatile situation.

Peter Lyoya, Patrick Lyoya’s father, watched the televised announcement with his lawyer, Ven Johnson, and said he was pleased with the decision.

“We strongly believed there was no justice in America, until today,” … “What I want is the final justice for my son.”

Christopher Schurr has turned himself in and will be arraigned today.