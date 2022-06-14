‘Sweetie Pies’ Miss Robbie Montgomery Say’s She Is Standing By Her Son

CLOSE

There is nothing like a mothers love, but is it possible that a mother should love from a far? Especially when the mothers child kills her nephew tries to kill her grand-baby and even tried to kill her.

At what point do you cut your own child loose?

Today ‘Sweetie Pies’ Miss Robbie is get dragged for saying that she was standing by her son even though he was trying to take her out the game…literally.

’Sweetie Pies’ became a viral household name because of the reality show that ultimately boosted business, now ‘Sweetie Pies’ is a viral household name because the son of Miss Robbie, Tim Norman, allegedly hired a hitman to kill her nephew which ultimately killedbusiness.

Miss Robbie in a recent interview was asked what was her relationship with her son now. Her answer caused an uproar on social media.

“I’m going through it. My son is in trouble right now,” “But I’m his mother, and I don’t know any more about it than you, I see it when everyone else sees it, but I’m there with him to support. That’s what mothers do until death do us part. ” “It’s the same as a marriage. So if something happens to your kid, you have to be there because you’re their inspiration. It’s not that what he’s involved in is good or bad, I don’t know, but that’s my son and I can’t abandon him now.”

Do you agree with Miss Robbie? How would you handle this situation if it were you?

Take a look at the video below, then give us your thoughts.