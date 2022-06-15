CMSD Teachers Will Not Be Strapped Despite The New Law

CLOSE

People were already in fear with the recent mass school shootings, not to mention the growing violence in schools, but a new law allowing teachers and school employees to be strapped is raising concerns.

However, one day after Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that will allow school districts in Ohio to arm employees, Cleveland school district is saying it’s not going down like that in our schools.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Board of Education unanimously voted not to allow its educators to carry firearms in schools.

“We know this is the right thing to do,” CMSD Board Chair Anne Bingham said following the vote during Tuesday’s work session. “I can’t imagine what the (Ohio) legislature is thinking.”

Take a look at the video below and READ MORE HERE