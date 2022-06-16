Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Has Finally Begun [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, the West Coast rapper known as Nipsey Hussle was unceremoniously gunned down and murdered at the young age of 33 in front of his store Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. The murder of the Grammy award winning rapper Nipsey Hussle sent shock waves across the community as well as Hip Hop fans. It is now June of 2022 and finally the man that is standing accused of such a heinous crime, Eric Holder Jr., is having his day in court as justice is being sought for the murder of Nipsey Hussle.

One the first day of court, Eric Holder Jr’s defense team claims that the shooting was something that happened in the heat of the moment. The prosecution is painting a totally different picture that includes witness testimony supporting that Eric Holder Jr. gunned down Nipsey Hussle in the Crenshaw parking lot then walked over to Nispey’s body and kicked him in the head. Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement that there’s “no doubt” Eric R. Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle.

A man named Cowboy testified he heard the verbal exchange between Holder and Nipsey just minutes before the shooting. He says Nip told Holder, “You know there’s some paperwork floating around. I haven’t read it, but you need to take care of it.” Nipsey Hussle was simply trying to warn his alleged killer about rumors swirling in the neighborhood that he was “snitching”. Holder allegedly responded by saying, “You be hating on me.”

