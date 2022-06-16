Kodak Black’s Trump Smoking Blunt Bling [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Former President Donald Trump granted rapper Kodak Black clemency and ever since then it’s been all praises to Trump. The only thing this recent form of appreciation shown from Kodak Black to Trump is just a little lets say un-presidential like.

Kodak Black took to his Instagram stories to wish his forever commander and chief, ex-president Donald Trump a Happy 76th Birthday by sporting Trump smoking a blunt bling.

Kodak Black has a huge necklace pendant of Donald Trump sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat with a joint hanging from his mouth that is worth a whopping $10,000, (Which probably in the Hip Hop world that’s costume jewelry money), along with a caption that read “Happy Z Day #DT I Love You N***a @realdonaldtrump @donaldtrumpjr,”.

But don’t drag him too bad, it’s not like he had the custom piece ordered himself.

According to Complex, Trax NYC jewelers, the creator of the Trump Blunt Bling, gave the the piece to Kodak Black as a surprise gift. (see video below)

Kodak Black’s undying love for Trump comes following being released from federal prison early after Trump commuted his 46-month sentence over a firearms possession charge from the previous year.

What do you think about Kodak Black’s birthday shout out to Trump?