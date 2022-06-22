Keke Palmer Talks About Her Character Izzy Hawthorne of LIGHTYEAR [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Disney brings Keke Palmer’s Cinderella’s together across the Country to Discuss her Charactrer Izzy Hawthorne on Opening Day of LIGHTYEAR!… Hosted by Cleveland’s WZAK Kenya Brown

On Friday June 17th during opening weekend of Disney’s PIXA Lightyear via zoom, Keke took time to inspire her Cinderella’s’ in Cleveland, Atlanta, Miami, New York and Los Angeles with a FUN conversation concerning her character Izzy Hawthorne and a few trivia questions on the Toy Story Franchise.

The conversation with Keke involved a generation of girls across the country and was the first of its kind for the Saving Our Daughters organization and was hosted by WZAK 93 FM, and Celebrity Godparent, Ms. Kenya Brown.

Take a look and listen to Keke Palmer and her Cinderella’s conversation in the video below.