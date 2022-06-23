Chris Brown Reminisces About Diddy Shooting Him Down [VIDEO]

CLOSE

There is no denying that R&B singer Chris Brown is the complete package. So much so that recently the great debate on social media was who is the greatest Michael Jackson or Chris Breezy, a debate that Chris Brown shot down and bows down to the late Michael Jackson. However recently the Grammy Award winning Chris Brown revealed that Diddy left Chris in the breeze when he was first trying to get on.

I don’t believe my age gonna slow us down, I can definitely show you things, To have you saying I can’t be 16

In a recent interview on the Drink Champs podcast, 33-year-old Chris Brown spoke about how Diddy turned him down from Bad Boy when he was much younger.

“The funniest part- a lot of people don’t really know this- but Diddy turned me down,”

Too funny, talk about hind sight being 20/20

