Jussie Smollett Proclaims He’s ‘NOT A PIECE OF S***!!!’

Jussie Smollett is sticking to his story that he was attacked in Chicago, technically he was, however the excuse for the racist, homophobic story is still murky.

Well, at least his side of the story.

But none the less not only is Jussie Smollett maintaining his innocence he is now maintain that he is “not a piece of s***!!!”

Jussie Smollett in a recent interview said that he did not lie about the homophobic and racist attack, because IF he did he would be a total piece of s**t — and he claims everyone knows he’s not that. He went on to say that such a lie would exploit the pain and fears of both Black people and the LGBTQ community, and to make it plain he stated that “I’m not that motherf***er.”

If these thing that Jussie Smollett are true he may not be “that motherf***er” but he would be a delusional one…#IJS…allegedly.

Take a look and listen to Jussie Smollett’s interview in the video below.