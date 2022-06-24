The Bijou Star Files: Kyle Rittenhouse Is Still Playing With Guns

CLOSE

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces New Video Game Where Players Shoot “Fake News” Turkeys

In an unexpected announcement, Kyle Rittenhouse revealed his plans to release a new video game where players can shoot “fake news” turkeys to gain points—which is an attempt for him to earn money to sue the media. Read More

NANCY PELOSI HUSBAND CHARGED WITH DUI CAUSING INJURY If Convicted He’ll Do Jail Time

Nancy Pelosi‘s husband, Paul, will face criminal charges — and possibly jail time — for his recent DUI arrest, and TMZ has learned … the arresting officer noted Pelosi handed him a special card showing he supports cops. Read More

WARREN JEFFS BRAND NEW MUGSHOT… Amid Netflix Doc

Warren Jeffs, the subject of a popular new Netflix documentary, just posed for a new mug shot … and he doesn’t look happy about his streaming service fame. Read More

‘BLACK INK CREW’CEASER EMANUEL FIRED!!!Due to Dog Abuse Video

Ceaser’s lawyer Walter Mosley tells TMZ … “There is no police involvement. The video is old. It was shot at his residence in Atlanta during COVID.” Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE BUYS OHIO LAND TO BLOCK DEVELOPER …Follows Up on Town Hall Rant

Dave Chappelle is the new owner of a hefty piece of property … a purchase he’s made to block a land developer from moving into the quiet Ohio village that’s been his home. Read More

LIL WAYNE PERFORMING AT BET AWARDS …Tha Carter Meets Tha Culture’s Biggest Night!!!

Add Lil Wayne to the list of superstar rappers taking the stage for the 2022 BET Awards … TMZ Hip Hop‘s learned he’ll be performing Sunday. Read More

NIKE EXITING RUSSIA FOR GOOD

Nike is leaving Russia permanently … the shoe giant will no longer be doing business in the country after temporarily suspending its operations there 3 months ago. Read More

ELON MUSK DAUGHTER IS MUSK NO MORE …Vivian’s Legal Changes Approved

Elon Musk‘s daughter is officially free of her famous last name … she’s been granted the name and gender change she requested. Read More

VINCE CARTER HOME BURGLARIZED WHILE FAMILY INSIDE… Nearly $100K Stolen

Ex-NBA star Vince Carter had a horrifying Father’s Day … ’cause police say his home was burglarized while his wife and two kids were inside of it — and nearly $100K was taken in the incident. Read More

JANUARY 6TH New Trump Documentary …FORMER PRESIDENT OPENS UP ABOUT JANUARY 6TH

There could be a “Watergate moment” in the January 6th hearings … because there are HOURS of footage not just before the insurrection, but on that very day and after … and the House Committee has now subpoenaed all of it. Read More

VIRAL BURGER KING EMPLOYEE HOPING FOR MORE THAN GOODIE BAG & CAKE …Still Grateful for Gifts, Fundraiser

The Burger King employee celebrating 27 years on the job says he felt let down by a mediocre goodie bag from his company, and yet … he’s still expressing incredible gratitude. Ya might wanna grab some tissues. Read More

DAVID SPADE DONATES THOUSANDS TO VIRAL BK EMPLOYEE

David Spade seems moved by the Burger King employee who got a mediocre goodie bag in recognition of 27 years without missing work … giving him money and making him laugh. Read More

BEYONCÉ ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ BOOSTS ROBIN S. …Phone’s Ringing Off Hook!!!

Beyoncé haters can take several seats as far as Robin S. is concerned … because Bey’s “Break My Soul” is opening all kinds of doors for the 90s hitmaker. Read More

KENNETH PETTY Prosecutors Want Jail …SENTENCE IN NICKI’S MANSION TOO EASY!!!

Prosecutors want Nicki Minaj’s husband to do serious jail time — not home confinement — for failing to register as a sex offender in California … TMZ Hip Hop has learned. Read More

Senate Passes Major Gun Legislation Since 1994 But Fails To Ban Assault Weapons

Thursday was a big day for gun control and safety laws in New York and the United States. Early Thursday, the Supreme Court busted a NY law regulating which persons can carry a concealed weapon in public, Read More

The City Girls & Usher Could Have A New Summer Anthem With Announcement Of New Song ‘Good Love!’

The summer is in full effect and that means we are ready to create our playlist for the ultimate vibes—and the City Girls and Usher are here to make sure they are at the top of the list. Taking to Instagram, it was recently announced that the City Girls and Usher are officially coming for the summer anthem crown with their new song ‘Good Love’ dropping soon! Read More

Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Washington D.C. After Attempting To ‘Beat His Feet’ During The SITW Festival

Justin Timberlake has broken his silence and apologized to Washington D.C. after receiving backlash for his failed attempt to beat his feet over the weekend at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival. Read More

Dog Reportedly Climbs Six-Foot Fence And Travels Two Miles Home After Escaping Pet Hotel

One dog proved nothing is impossible if you really want it. And apparently, all he wanted was to go home—and did! Read More

Netflix Lays Off An Additional 300 Employees In New Round Of Job Cuts

A little over a month after announcing that 150 people were losing their jobs, Netflix just announced it has added an additional 300 employees to that number. Read More

China Reportedly Develops Mind-Reading Device That Can Detect When Men Watch Pornography In An Effort To Ban Adult Video Consumption

According to recent reports, China has developed a mind-reading device that can detect when men watch pornography, which is a move to eventually ban all porn consumption despite adult videos already being illegal in the country. Read More

Biden Administration Moves To Enact Changes To Title IX—Including Banning Schools And Universities From Discriminating Against Transgender Students

In a recent announcement, the Biden administration has proposed a new set of rules underneath Title IX that would formally ban schools and universities from discriminating against transgender students nationwide. Read More

Georgia Woman Sentenced After ‘Prank’ Killed Two Men In Lake At Birthday Party

Shontover Kirkland of Augusta, Georgia, is heading to prison after a “prank” claimed the lives of two fathers in a lake. Read More

Woman Sentenced After Collecting Dead Grandmother’s Social Security Checks as Her Remains Were Kept in Freezer

A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced last week to a maximum of 23 months in jail for receiving her grandmother’s Social Security checks as her remains were being kept in a freezer for 15 years, Read More

Florida Teens Break Into $8 Million Home to Throw Party, Share Evidence Online

Florida Police are actively searching for a group of teenagers who broke into an $8 million home to throw a party that they later posted evidence of on social media. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Explains How Her Love for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Led to Roc Nation Management Deal

Megan Thee Stallion had plenty of reasons to sign with Roc Nation as her management, but there was one tasty snack that helped seal the deal. Read More

Ted Sarandos Defends Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais Netflix Specials: ‘Part of the Art Form Is to Cross the Line’

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer and co-CEO, has again addressed ongoing discussions surrounding stand-up offerings from comedians including Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais. Read More

Supreme Court Rules Second Amendment Protects Right to Carry Handgun for Self-Defense Outside Home

The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that the Second Amendment protects, in the words of Justice Clarence Thomas, “an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Read More

Insurance Company In Maine Facing Backlash Over Racist Juneteenth Sign: ‘Enjoy Your Fried Chicken & Collard Greens’

A Maine-based insurance company is facing backlash after posting a racist Juneteenth sign. Read More

Kendall Jenner and NBA Player Devin Booker Reportedly Call it Quits After Two Years

Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits after two years together. Read More

New Research Shows Your Ability To Balance On One Leg May Be Linked To How Long You’ll Live

A new study has found a connection between balancing on one foot and longer life. Read More

