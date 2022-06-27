Summit Metro Parks is Hiring!

CLOSE

Summit Metro Parks: Supporting Your Back Yard for 100 Years

Founded in 1921, Summit Metro Parks is the second oldest park district in Ohio. Each year, millions of park-goers visit the 16 parks and more than 150 miles of trails in communities across Summit County. Stop by a nature center, join a naturalist-led program, take a hike, or take part in one of the many activities throughout the area, like archery, paddleboarding, snowshoeing, camping, biking and more.

Summit Metro Parks staff commits to providing beautiful, safe parks for all to enjoy. Each person plays a key role in supporting this mission, including:

Naturalists, who connect park goers with the wonderful world around them through a variety of programs.

Conservationists, who study and protect natural and cultural resources across the 16 parks and six conservation areas.

Maintenance staff, who are critical in keeping the parks safe and clean places to visit.

Customer service representatives, who answer questions and guide visitors planning their next trip.

Do you want to help people connect to nature in clean and safe parks? Consider applying today! Positions are open at Summit Metro Parks, including roles on our seasonal maintenance crew. Spend your summer outside, caring for local parks with a hard-working and fun team. Maintenance workers cultivate park grounds, clean restrooms and other facilities, maintain trails, assist with special programs and more. Conservation maintenance workers do much of the same work, with a focus on the natural environment, including assisting with invasive plant management and ecological restoration.

More information about these and other full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available on our website. Don’t forget to check back, as more positions in our customer service and community engagement departments will be opening soon.

So what are you waiting for? Apply today to become part of the Summit Metro Parks team!