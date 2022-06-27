Woman Shot & Killed Outside Akron Movie Theater

CLOSE

It’s sad people are running out of places to enjoy themselves peacefully. As it has been reported that a couple were shot leaving an Akron, OH movie theater, leaving a woman dead and a killer at large.

A 20 year old woman and a 22 year old man were shot in the parking lot of the Regal movie theatre in the 1200 block of Independence Ave., Akron police said. The shooting happened just after midnight on Sunday, June 26. The 20 year old woman died at the hospital, while the 22 year old male who was shot multiple times is in stable condition in an Akron area hospital.

According to police the couple was shot when they exited the theater and there is no description of the shooter.