The Bijou Star Files: Trump Tried To Thug It Out With Secret Service

DONALD TRUMP FOUGHT SECRET SERVICE TO LEAD RIOTERS TO CAPITOL

Hutchinson went on to say, the day after the insurrection, Trump’s advisors persuaded him to make public remarks to calm the country. Read More

TRAVIS BARKER HOSPITALIZED IN L.A. Kourtney There, Daughter Asks For Prayers

Travis’ medical emergency is starting to sound more serious … because his daughter is asking for prayers. Read More

ARIANA GRANDE STALKER BREAKS INTO HER HOME ON HER BIRTHDAY Repeatedly Violated Restraining Orders

A man who has already been arrested for stalking Ariana Grande has been arrested again … this time after breaking into her Montecito home on her 29th birthday. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN SUED OVER ‘SKKN’ TRADEMARK …She Calls it a Shakedown

Kim Kardashian is using her celebrity to bully a small business for the rights to a skincare line, according to a new lawsuit … but Kim’s legal team says it’s nothing more than a “shakedown effort.” Read More

WENDY WILLIAMS I’M COPING WITH LYMPHEDEMA …Ready to Launch Podcast

One thing ya know about Wendy Williams, she doesn’t tiptoe around anything … which is why she told us — as only Wendy could — about her ongoing medical struggles, and starting her new career. Read More

GHISLAINE MAXWELL SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS In Epstein Sex Trafficking Case

Ghislaine Maxwell was just sentenced to 20 years behind bars for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal. Read More

Meta Says Attempts To “Buy And Sell Pharmaceuticals” Is Prohibited On Instagram Following Users Complaints That Abortion Pill Hashtags Were Blocked

Last week’s decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade has quickly had a ripple effect throughout the country, as women everywhere are seeking resources to help with their abortion options—but according to some users on Instagram, the company is blocking important abortion pill information and hashtags. Read More

TSR Investigates: Family Of Donté Perez Jones, Black Man Whose Dead Body Was Found Hanging In Park, Speaks Out (Exclusive)

The family of a Black man found hanging in a park under suspicious circumstances during Juneteenth weekend is calling foul play and looking for answers, as police continue to report his death as a suicide. Read More

Millions Of California Residents To Receive Up To $1,050 For “Inflation Relief”

Announced by Governor Gavin Newsom, over 20 million California residents are set to receive up to $1,050 as part of the state’s “inflation relief.” Read More

At Least 46 People Found Deceased In A Tractor-Trailer In San Antonio

Authorities found at least 46 people deceased in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio on Monday. Police took three people into custody in this incident, which authorities described as a “mass casualty event.” The situation is now a federal investigation. Read More

101-Year-Old Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard Sentenced To Five Years In Prison

The fight for justice can take decades, but when it finally happens, it may be a relief for many. The families of victims of the Holocaust have received some justice as a 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard has been sentenced to prison by a German court. Read More

Airbnb Permanently Bans “Disruptive Parties And Events”—Effectively Ending All “Party Houses” Globally

The end of an era is officially upon us, as Airbnb has announced permanent changes to what made it a household name. Two years after implementing a temporary ban, Airbnb just confirmed that a permanent ban is now in place for “disruptive parties and events”—effectively putting an end to the global phenomenon of “party houses.” Read More

CVS & Rite Aid Pharmacies Begin Limiting Purchases Of Plan B Pills

Folks all over the United states have been in an uproar after several stated moved to make abortion illegal over the weekend. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday has caused an increase in the need for emergency contraceptives, and major drug stores are reportedly limiting the sale of Plan B pills per customer. Read More

Viral TikTok Details Man Allegedly AirDropping Photo of Penis to Other Passengers on Flight

The sick, sad world of unsolicited dick pics took a compelling turn this month by way of some since-made-viral TikTokery. Read More

New Information About The Deaths Of 21 South African Teens Who Died In Nightclub: ‘They Died As They Danced’

New information has emerged after 21 teens mysteriously died while partying at a nightclub in South Africa. Read More

The U.S. Supreme Court Could Making The ‘Separation Of Church And State’ Its Next Target

The United States Supreme Court is now directing its attention to the separation of church and state. Read More

Dallas Mother Of Three Fatally Shot After Allegedly Driving Into Group Of Security Guards

A security guard fatally shot a mother of three outside a Dallas strip club after the mother allegedly drove into the guard with her car. Read More

Martin Lawrence Says ‘Martin’ Reboot is Unlikely, Suggests a Movie on Sheneneh’s Character

The recent BET+’s Martin reunion special premiere has reignited debates among fans as to whether or not a remake should be explored. Martin Lawrence, the show’s star and co-creator, claims that it is unlikely that the same “lightning in a bottle” will ever strike again. Read More

Serena Williams Speaks Out After Losing ‘Insane and Intense’ Wimbledon Match: ‘Onward and Up’

Serena Williams is speaking out following her unexpected Wimbledon loss. Read More

Lori Harvey Seemingly Throws Shade At Ex Michael B. Jordan: ‘Dump Him’ [Photo]

Fans are still speculating what caused Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey to breakup, and neither party are offering any insight.Read More

Cardi B Says New Single “Hot Sh*t” Featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West Will Not Have A Music Video: I’m Just Not In The Mood For A Lot Of Things

Cardi B is getting the streets ready for her upcoming release! Read More

Her By Turning Down The Volume On Staples’ Vocals On A Recording of Their 1987 Duet Of “Oh Happy Day”: She Was Very Insecure!

During a recent interview, Mavis Staples recalls that although she and the “Queen of Soul” went way back and had a long-term friendship, she felt Aretha Franklin was not always kind to her. Read More

Jemele Hill Reveals She Had An Abortion At 26, As She Advocates For Women’s Rights: I was not raped. I wasn’t the victim of incest. I was not in the midst of a life-threatening medical emergency. I simply had no desire to give birth to a child.

Sports Journalist Jemele Hill is opening up about the decision she made to have an abortion when she was 26-years old. Read More

DeVon Franklin Gives Advice To Newlyweds Amid Divorce From Meagan Good: Resist The Temptation To Place Blame, Take Responsibility

DeVon Franklin presumes accountability will lead to a long lasting relationship. Read More

Idris Elba ‘In Talks’ To Join Marketing Firm Miroma’s $1.2 Billion Bid To Buy British Broadcaster Channel 4

Idris Elba is reportedly in talks for a £1 billion ($1.2 billion) bid for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4! Read More

OUTKAST’S BIG BOI DIVORCED FROM SHERLITA PATTON

Outkast’s Big Boi is divorced from Sherlita Patton, officially bringing their 20 years of marriage to a close. Read More

ODELL BECKHAM FINDS BUYER FOR $3.3M MANSION… Smell Ya Later, Ohio!!!

OBJ is getting out of O-H-I-O — Odell Beckham has found a buyer for his $3.3 million Ohio mansion … and it only took the NFL superstar exactly two months to sell it. Read More

Akron police shoot, kill suspect amid overnight chase: ‘Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat’

A 25-year-old man is dead following an overnight police chase in the city of Akron. Read More

