Woman Shot In The Head While Pushing Her Baby In NY

The world is getting pretty scary while everyone is in an uproar about Roe Vs. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, it seems like gun violence is getting pushed to the back burner. You used to hear of people getting shot and killed being in the wrong places, but now people are being killed going to the grocery store, school, now it’s being reported that a mother lost her life pushing a baby stroller.

According to authorities a 20 year old woman in New York was walking with her baby in a stroller near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 95th Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night when a man wearing all black and a hoody approached her and shot her once in the head at a very close range. The suspect then ran away. The woman that hasn’t yet been identified was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center and pronounced dead, her 3 month old child was unharmed.

Take a look at the video below