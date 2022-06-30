Protesters Block Road Following Akron Police Involved Shooting Death

CLOSE

Monday morning, according to Akron police, officers initially tried to pull over a 25 year old Jayland Walker, for a traffic violation near Thayer Street and East Tallmadge Avenue in Akron. When Jayland Walker refused to stop Akron Police proceeded to chase him onto Route 8. According to Akron Police Walker discharged a gun from the car. Walker eventually got out of the car at the intersection of East Wilbeth Road near Clairmont Street and fled on foot, where police say “actions by the suspect” caused officers to shoot at Jayland Walker and killing him.

Today protesters have taken to the streets of downtown Akron block a street by the Akron Police station. Read More

Jayland Walker’s friends, family and their legal representation will hold a press conference on Today, Thursday to address the 25-year-old’s fatal shooting at the hands of Akron Police earlier this week.

