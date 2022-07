CLOSE

Diddy is feeling Yung Miami’s love! And he’s here for it. Days after culture’s biggest night, better known as the BET Awards, Diddy took to social media to thank Miami for a viral show moment. The entertainment industry mogul appeared touched by Yung Miami’s supportive ‘Go Papi’ sign at the show. “This is one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me,” Diddy wrote with a repost of Miami holding the sign in a photo. “Thank you shawty wop! @yingmiami”