CLOSE

A ten-year-old girl from Ohio was forced to leave the state to receive an abortion after Roe V Wade was overturned resulting in the Heart Beat Bill being triggered in the state.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The ten-year-old, who became pregnant after being raped, was denied healthcare for an abortion in the state of Ohio because she was six weeks and three days pregnant. The Heart Beat Bill in Ohio denies any woman access to abortion after a heartbeat is detected and after six weeks of pregnancy. Most women do not even find out they are pregnant until after six weeks because this is usually when their first menstrual period is missed, detecting pregnancy.

The young rape victim had to travel to Indiana to seek healthcare and abortion from Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis. Abortion are currently still legal in the state, which could be changing soon. Indiana abortion providers have reported an influx of patients from Ohio, and are seeing more than double in a normal day.

RELATED STORY: Candace Owens Says ‘There Was No Abortion Happening When We Had Slaves’–She’s Wrong

The Latest:

Ohio: 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Forced to Leave State for Abortion was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com