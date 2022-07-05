Brittney Griner Writes POTUS, She Fears She Will Never Get Out

CLOSE

When Brittney Griner was detained in Russia back in February, they all wanted to keep it on the low fearing the attention would make things worse. But is now July, and Independence Day felt real different for Brittney Griner so for the first time she let her sentiments be known in a letter to President Joe Biden.

On July 4, 2022 a letter from Brittney Griner was delivered to President Joe Biden. Brittney Griners agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, says most of the letter is private however her agent did release a portion of the letter.

“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year. “Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”

The White House maintains that Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained and that are working diligently to bring her home as well as communicating with Griner’s family.

Brittney Griner’s hearing started July 1st her second trial date is for this Thursday. Brittney Griner was arrest on allegations attempted drug smuggling.

Take a listen to what Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle has to say about BG’s letter to the President, Independence Day and being terrified right now in the video below.