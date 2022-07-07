Elon Musk expanding is family

CLOSE

Elon Musk is expanding his family, Roommates! It looks like the richest man in the world is out here trying to spread his wealth around, as he is now a father of 9.The timeline of Elon’s dating history at the time is a little murky, but according to documents, he and Zilis may be occupying the same home. Zilis purchased a home in Austin, TX about three months before the twins were born. Musk reportedly listed the same home address in the court documents. They reportedly called off their relationship in March, but she described their entanglement as “fluid.”