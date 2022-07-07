Update: Nipsey Hussle

CLOSE

A verdict has finally been reached in the trial of Eric Holder who has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of the late Nipsey Hussle. In a trial that only started last week, Eric Holder is now facing lifetime in prison for tragically taking the life of Nipsey Hussle back in 2019. Eric Holder, was found guilty of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Nipsey Hussle back in March of 2019. Additionally, Holder was also charged with two other counts of attempted first-degree murder because two bystanders were hit by gunfire during the shooting. However, the jury decided to find him guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for those charges instead.