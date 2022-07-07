Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges: Here’s Why

CLOSE

I don’t think any of us were expecting this. WNBA star Brittney Griner has plead guilty to drug charges in a Russian court.

Brittney Griner has been held in a Russian jail since February 2022 after being accused of having drugs in the form of a vape cartridge in her luggage. Her detention ever since has been getting pushed back, then finally July 1st she got her first day in court. On the Fourth of July Brittney Griner wrote a letter to President Biden pleading with him to help her and other Americans being detained in Russia stating that she fears she will never get out. Shortly after President Biden reached out to Brittney Griners wife telling her they are doing everything possible to get her out of Russia.

Today, July 7th it’s being reported that Brittney Griner has plead guilty to drug charges.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner said in English, which was then translated to Russian for the court proceedings, according to Reuters. “I’d like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare.”

The question on most peoples mind is, why?

While Brittney Griner could face up to 10 years in prison in prison if convicted, her plea seems to be strategic. less than 1 percent of defendants are acquitted in Russian criminal cases, and since acquittals can be overturned in the country, the chances of Griner staying out of prison with a not guilty plea were slim.

In other words by Brittney Griner pleading guilty the hopes is that she won’t face 10 years. Also with Brittney Griner pleading guilty experts are saying that it could lead to prisoner exchanges between the Untied States and Russia.

Take a look at the video below