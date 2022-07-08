Simone Biles Youngest Presidential Medal Of Freedom Recipient

CLOSE

People dream of obtaining an Olympic medal, an achievement that is the pentacle of athletic rewards however even fewer will be adorned with a Presidential Medal.

Big Up’s are most definitely in order as Simone Biles had the esteemed honor of receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom while making history at the same time by becoming the youngest person to ever receive such an honor.

25 year old Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles as well as her man, Jonathan Owens, took to their personal IG’s to deliver the amazing news.

President Joe Biden while presenting Simone Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom had this to say:

“Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history.” “When we see her compete, we see unmatched power and determination, grace and daring.” “A trailblazer and a role model, when she stands on the podium, we see what she is: absolute courage to turn personal pain into a greater purpose, to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” “Today, she adds to her medal count of 32 – I don’t know if you’re going to find room.”

Take a look at Simone Biles post and the video below.