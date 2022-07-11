Olympian Kim Glass Attacked by Homeless Man With a Metal Pipe

CLOSE

What the hell is going on in world!? It seems like everywhere you turn something crazy is happening. Violence in the oddest places is also at an all-time high. US Olympian Kim Glass was attacked on a Los Angeles street by a homeless man that was using a metal pipe as a weapon.

Kim Glass who was a member of the 2008 US Olympic volleyball team took to her personal Instagram to report her own news before anyone else could.

According to Kim Glass:

“This homeless man ran up. He had something in his hand… and he just like looked at me,” “And as I turned to go tell my friend I think something’s like wrong with him, and I think he’s going to hit your car, before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me.” “He literally flung it from the street, so he was not even close to me at all.”

Witnesses were able to subdue the homeless man until authorities arrived. Kim Glass suffered facial fractures from the attack.

Take a look the video