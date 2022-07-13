T-PAINS SAYS CHRIS BROWN IS A PRINCESS!

CLOSE

T-Pain recently shared his opinion about Chris Brown after the singer complained about not receiving enough support for his newest album ‘Breezy.’ T-Pain said that although Chris is his man, his frustrations come from what he described as the “Princess Complex.” On June 4th, the VA native took to his Instagram, writing, “July 8th [Breezy] deluxe album, not that [it] matters.” “SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it). Chris drops album…[cricket emojis].” T-Pain explained that Breezy’s frustrations make him lash out at the wrong people instead of looking inward. The “Buy You A Drink” singer said that Breezy blamed his fans for not supporting him as they’ve done in the past.