CLOSE

Baker Mayfield has FINALLY been traded to Carolina. What does that mean for the QB? Did Cleveland make a mistake? What is holding former MVP, Cam Newton, back?

Rapper Trick Daddy and his wife are estranged. She wants a divorce and not only is he not granting one, but he is also “allowing” her to date other men. What in the world is a “Boyfriend In Law?”

Make sure you rate, like and subscribe to the I Hate The Homies Podcast and follow us on Instagram at:

@IHateTheHomies

@2Trillion

@RockTHolla

@DavidRobinsonAlso

I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Boyfriend In Law?’ | Episode 8 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com