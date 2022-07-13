The Bijou Star Files: Uvalde School Shooting Video Leaked

CLOSE

UVALDE SHOOTING VIDEO OF POLICE RETREATING FROM GUNMAN DURING SCHOOL MASSACRE

New video shows the horrific scene inside the Uvalde school where a gunman murdered 19 children and 2 teachers, and you see the police try and approach the shooter and then run for cover when the gunman shoots at them. Read More

CHRIS ROCK GOES INTERNATIONAL WITH LAKE BELL… Romance Goin’ Strong

Chris Rock‘s new relationship with actress Lake Bell is heading for new waters, quite literally … the two are on a romantic trip overseas. Read More

ELON MUSK SUED BY TWITTER FOR BACKING OUT OF DEAL… You Said $44 Bil, Now Pay Up!!!

Twitter’s delivering on its promise to sue Elon Musk for backing out of what they say was his promise to buy the platform — and they want a judge to force him to follow through. Read More

HENRY RUGGS BACK IN COURT… 1st Appearance Since November

For the first time since 2021, Henry Ruggs appeared in a courtroom in Las Vegas for a hearing in his DUI crash case. Read More

ALABAMA PRISON ESCAPE CASEY WHITE CHARGED WITH FELONY MURDER …Over Prison Guard’s Death

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office/Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama prison before getting caught, just got charged over the death of the prison guard who was on the run with him. Read More

‘EAT THE RICH’ ICE CREAM TRUCK SELLING BILLIONAIRE POPSICLES… Musk Is Our #1 Seller!!!

An ice cream truck is hitting the road and giving people a dish best served cold … by selling popsicles modeled after everyone’s favorite — or least favorite — billionaires. Read More

DEREK JETER MY BEEF WITH A-ROD STARTED IN ’01… ‘Not A True Frie’

Derek Jeter can pinpoint the exact day that his relationship with Alex Rodriguez melted down … saying it all happened in 2001, when he realized the MLB superstar was “not a true friend.” Read More

PETE DAVIDSON NEW SPOKESMAN FOR MANSCAPED …Going Low for Dough!!!

Pete Davidson has a new endorsement deal under his belt, one which actually centers on said area. Read More

Researchers Are Hopeful Of Success Of Pig Heart Transplants In Humans Following Latest Experiment

Well, researchers are moving forward with surgical experiments to make that a reality! As we previously reported, doctors at the University of Maryland tried the experiment last year with no success, but researchers seem to be making progress at New York University. Read More

U.S. Orchestrated Drone Strike In Northwest Syria That Killed Syrian ISIS Leader Maher al-Agal

The U.S. just sent a very deadly message to international terrorist group ISIS, as America orchestrated a drone strike in Syria that killed one of its leaders. According to multiple reports, Syrian ISIS leader Maher al-Agal was killed via U.S. drone strike that occurred in northwest Syria. Read More

First Lady Jill Biden Slammed And Forced To Apologize After Saying Hispanics Were “As Unique As Breakfast Tacos”

First Lady Jill Biden found herself in hot water and a top trending topic after referring to Hispanics as “breakfast tacos” during a recent speech. The backlash to her comments was so intense that Jill Biden was forced to issue a formal apology through her press secretary via a social media post. Read More

Judge Throws Out Lyrics In NBA YoungBoy’s Gun Trial

As the first day of NBA YoungBoy’s trial takes place, it seems the rapper has scored a win in his gun case. Read More

The Nominees For The 2022 Emmys Are Announced–Quinta Brunson Becomes The First Black Woman To Receive Three Comedy Emmy Nominations

It’s that time of year again when the nominees for some of the best in television are announced. From comedy series to drama series and even late night talk shows, these nominees always have viewers glued to their screens. Read More

T-Pain Says Chris Brown Has A “Princess Complex” In Response To His Comments About Lack Of Support For His Recent Album

T-Pain recently shared his opinion about Chris Brown after the singer complained about not receiving enough support for his newest album ‘Breezy.’ While talking to DJ Akademiks on Twitch, T-Pain said that although Chris is his man, his frustrations come from what he described as the “Princess Complex.” Read More

U.S. Sends An Additional $1.7 Billion To Ukraine To Pay Health Care Workers

Ukraine just received an additional $1.7 billion from the United States and the World Bank that will be used to pay the salaries of health care workers and other “essential” services, Read More

Are Police Attempting A Cover-Up In The Shooting Death of Jayland Walker? (Exclusive)

On June 27, Jayland Walker, an unarmed black man, was shot 60 times by police officers in Akron, Ohio. Officials say they attempted to pull over Walker for a traffic and equipment violation, but according to body cam footage, Walker didn’t stop. Read More

White House Says Doctors Must Give Abortions In Emergency Situations

Abortions will still be lawfully practiced across the nation in emergency cases, President Biden says. Three weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the White House says federal law must be upheld and abortions are to be performed in case of emergencies. Read More

Brothers, 10 And 14, Surrender To Police Over Deadly Beating Of Elderly Man

Two young brothers surrendered themselves to police for their involvement in the vicious and deadly beating of an elderly man in Philadelphia last month. One of them is now facing murder charges. Read More

7 Clues About Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album

Get ready, because Beyoncé is making her return on July 29. Read More

LeBron James Questions Returning to U.S. If He Were in Brittney Griner’s Situation

LeBron James discussed his thoughts on the Brittney Griner situation in the trailer for an upcoming episode of The Shop. Read More

Kim K Says North’s Special Effects Makeup Skills Led to Housekeeper Calling Cops Over Prank Gone Awry

North West has apparently become really good at special effects makeup, according to her mom Kim Kardashian. In fact, the 9-year-old has become so proficient that she once went a little overboard. Read More

Taye Diggs Dodges Relationship Questions About Apryl Jones: “We’re Cool” [Video]

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have been stirring up dating rumors with their hilariously funny TikTok videos, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Read More

50 Cent Will Produce And Star In A Horror Movie About Social Media From The Director Of ‘Spiral’

50 Cent stays booked and busy. Read More

