Boosie Speaks!

Boosie isn’t here for anyone playing with Tupac’s name. The rapper took to Twitter to share his opinion saying, “I don’t like when y’all sh** on 2Pac. If he were living, YALL wouldn’t step or talk about PAC or them Death Row ni**s.” He continued calling out T-Pain about his recent comments saying that he disagreed with him because “the lyrics and songs these days last a couple of years, and they’re gone because they don’t have meaning,’ he tweeted. “The lyrics don’t touch your heart.” “Lyricism-wise, Pac would’ve got ridiculously murdered. Bro, ‘Pac was a crazy lyricist in our time because ain’t nobody else have no platform,” he continued. “If the platforms would’ve been what they are now, ‘Pac would’ve been ate the f**k up.