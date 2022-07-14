Man Charged in Rape of 10 Year Old That Made Abortion National News

CLOSE

For the past couple weeks in the wake of The Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade a ten year old girl from Ohio was caught in the cross fire so her parents had to take her all the way to Indiana to get an abortion.

Why was a ten year old pregnant in the first place?

Because she was raped by a 27 year old man.

27-year-old Gerson Fuentes has been charged with one count of rape involving a 10-year-old victim. Court records state a report was generated on June 22 with the Columbus Division of Police for rape. On July 6, the victim identified Fuentes to authorities as the person who raped her. Six days later, detectives served Fuentes with a search warrant for a saliva sample, then later confessed to raping the victim, according to documents.

There is a special place in Hell for men like this. See video below