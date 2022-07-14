The Bijou Star Files: Folks Are Mad About ‘Put Your Shoes On’ Challenge

CLOSE

Charlamagne Slams Parents for ‘Put Your Shoes On’ Challenge That Sees Them Prank Kids by Demanding Help in a Fight

A new viral challenge that sees parents ask their kids to back them up in a hypothetical fight has taken off, but not everyone is convinced it’s a harmless trend. Read More

ENES KANTER FREEDOM RIPS LEBRON OVER GRINER COMMENTS… ‘You Are Free To Leave’

“You are free to leave, buddy!” That’s Enes Kanter Freedom squarely rejecting LeBron James explanation for questioning whether Brittney Griner — who’s in a Russian jail cell on drug charges — should even want to return to America. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN HAVING BABY VIA SURROGATE WITH TRISTAN THOMPSON

Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with the same man with whom she broke up, Tristan Thompson … TMZ has learned. Read More

GEORGE FOREMAN TWO WOMEN ARE EXTORTING ME… ‘I Adamantly’ Deny Their Sexual Abuse Allegations

Boxing legend George Foreman says two women have made up claims that he sexually abused them … all in an effort to extort him out of millions of dollars. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS RUNS OUT OF GAS ON FREEWAY …Cops Called To Help Her Out

Britney Spears was faced with a scary situation as she ran out of gas in the middle of one of L.A.’s busiest freeways … and cops were called to get her to safety. Read More

EX-BRONCOS DB BRENDAN LANGLEY AIRPORT ASSAULT CASE DISMISSED

Former Denver Broncos defensive back Brendan Langley is breathing easier today … his airport assault case has been dismissed, TMZ Sports has learned. Read More

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL GUNSHOTS ERUPT AT GAME… Teams Withdraw From Tournament Horrifying moment on a Little League baseball diamond over the weekend … gunshots rang out near the field, sending kids and coaches running for cover. Read More

Kevin Gates Stuns Yung Miami After Discussing Sex With His Cousin In Podcast Teaser

Kevin Gates and biting his tongue don’t make a match! Read More

Man Dies After Chugging Bottle Of Jagermeister In Two Minutes To Win $12 Drinking Challenge

A South African man died after chugging an entire bottle of Jagermeister in two minutes, reportedly to win a $12 prize as a part of a drinking game, with his last moments being captured on video. Read More

Omarion’s Brother O’Ryan Responds To Reactions Of His Nude Video

O’Ryan shook the internet with a video performing jumping jacks while naked. The girls were gaggin’ and salivating over the OnlyFans content that made its way to Twitter, and he has finally responded. Read More

California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs New Bill Into Law Allowing Victims Of Gun Violence To Sue Firearm Manufacturers

As the nationwide crackdown on gun violence and gun reform continues, California Governor Gavin Newsom just made a major step benefitting residents of his state. Governor Newsom just signed a new bill into law in California that allows victims of gun violence to sue firearm manufacturers. Read More

Doja Cat Loses 200k Followers On Social Media After Calling Out Noah Schnapp, Who Gained A Million After DM Leak

Doja Cat lost 200K followers on social media after slamming Noah Schnapp for putting their private DMs online. The “Stranger Things” actor, however, gained a million followers in response to the public blowout. Read More

Lauren London Talks Having ‘Pure Love’ With Nipsey Hussle and Why She Thinks Many Relationships Are ‘Ego-Driven’

Angie Martinez recently launched the inaugural episode of her new podcast, Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, and her first guest was Lauren London. Read More

Nick Cannon Says He Would Be Open to Getting Back With Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon isn’t opposed to rekindling romances. Read More

Jay-Z Answers Kevin Hart’s Question About Whether He’s Retired

A Jay-Z interview might be rarer than a Jay-Z verse in 2022, but Kevin Hart managed to snag a conversation with the elusive rap legend for the second season of his show Hart to Heart. In a sneak peek of the episode, the comedian asked Hov if he’s retired. Read More

Video Shows Styles P Ripping Into Police as They Arrest Woman Outside His Juice Bar: ‘A Whole B*tch’

The LOX rapper Styles P was filmed intervening in a forceful arrest of an unarmed Black woman outside his Yonkers juice bar. Read More

Quavo Addresses Current State of Migos, Reflects on Saweetie Altercation That Was Caught on Video

You’ve no doubt heard unfounded rumors of a rift among the Migos trio, including chatter of that variety surrounding the group’s decision in June to pull out of a previously scheduled Governors Ball performance. A new interview with Quavo, however, should do well in further silencing any such talk. Read More

Chicago Ranked As The Second-Best City In The World On New List

Chicago has been ranked the second best city in the world as part of a new list. Read More

Daniel Kaluuya Reportedly Won’t Return for ‘Black Panther 2’

Daniel Kaluuya reportedly won’t appear in the highly anticipated ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ Read More

