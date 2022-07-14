CLOSE

Jeff Johnson talks about three things this week. First, he discusses the viral TikTok trend of parents summoning their kids to get ready to fight with them. In the videos kids are blindly reacting to their parents telling them they need to fight and Jeff explains why this is doing harm to the babies. He also discusses the outcome of a squeegee boy incident that happened in Baltimore.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jeff Johnson Talks Kids Fighting With Parents TikTok Challenge & Squeegee Boys Baltimore Murder [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com