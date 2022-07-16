The Bijou Star Files: ATL RICO Gunning For More Than Gunna

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 15, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Atlanta Prosecutor Says There Will Be More People Hit With The RICO! In 60 Days!

Young Thug and Gunna aren’t the only ones that the Fulton County DA is gunning for! She said she’s going to hit more people with the RICO in 60 days! Read More

NTSB REPORT FATHER ON METH DROVE PICKUP KILLING GOLF TEAM… Not 13-Year-Old Boy

Six Univ. of Southwest student-athlete golfers were not killed by a 13-year-old boy driving a pickup truck — as originally suspected — it turns out the teen’s dad, who had meth in his system, was behind the wheel during the horrific, fatal accident. Read More

Four More Teens Turn Themselves In For The Murder Of Philadelphia Man

Four more teens have come forward to turn themselves in for the murder of an elderly Philadelphia man. Read More

Young Money to Reunite During Drake’s “October World Weekend” in Toronto

A series of three live shows will take place in Toronto at the end of the month and the beginning of August for Drake’s October World Weekend. Read More

Alfonso Ribeiro Set To Be Cohost On Next Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’: ‘I’m Super Excited’

Actor and TV personality Alfonso Ribeiro is set to take Tyra Banks’s side as her cohost on the next season of Dancing with the Stars. Read More

Lizzo Reflects On The Criticism That Has Come With Fame: ‘It’s Been Very Difficult’ [Video]

Lizzo stopped by Apple Music 1 on Wednesday (July 13) to look back on the making of “Rumors,” her hit single with Cardi B. Read More

Beyoncé Posts Her First TikTok with Help From Cardi B [Photos + Video]

As Queen Bey prepares for her upcoming album Renaissance, she decided to share a clip containing a compilation of fans dancing to her latest single, “Break My Soul.” Read More

Amber Rose Says ‘I Just Don’t Believe Jesus Died & Came Back To Life For My Sins’ As She Shares Her Spiritual Beliefs

Amber Rose Says ‘I Just Don’t Believe Jesus Died & Came Back To Life For My Sins’ As She Shares Her Spiritual Beliefs. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com