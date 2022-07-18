Jennifer Lopez Is Officially Jennifer Affleck

CLOSE

Congratulations are in order! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took an extremely long road but they have finally got it all the way together as they have officially tied the knot and Jennifer Lopez has taken his name.

Good bye J-Lo and hello J-Aff.

This past weekend Jennifer Lopez took to her social media to announce that she has finally married actor Ben Affleck and she is now Jennifer Affleck after 20 years they hoped a plane to the wedding capital of the world Las Vegas, to wait inline for a marriage license then say ‘I Do’ at a little wedding chapel at midnight.

Jennifer rocked a white lace off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves and sweetheart neckline. the piece from the Zuhair Murad Bridal Spring Summer 2023 Collection features a corset bodice, fishtail train and matching veil.

According to the now Mrs. Affleck’s newsletter:

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” Lopez wrote. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

We guess it’s safe to say that J-Lo and A-Rod will not be getting back together.

Take a look at the post below