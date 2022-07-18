Sesame Characters Accused Of Racism After Ignoring Black Children

CLOSE

Everybody knows the song ‘can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street’, however it seems like when black children made their way there the residents don’t want any parts of them. Well, at least in Sesame Place Philadelphia where a video has gone viral of Big Bird’s crew ignoring little black children.

It’s strange, Sesame Street is well known for busting all color as well as gender barriers but it seems like maybe that’s just for television.

The now-viral video — shared by the outraged mother on Instagram — shows her young daughters being ignored by the Rosita character from “Sesame Street” after they reached out their arms for a high-five. Unfortunately for Sesame Place they can’t cry COVID as reason because the same characters had hive five’s and hug’s for other children.

According to the mother who posted the video, she asked Sesame Place employees if she could see a supervisor but she says she never did.

The mother’s now viral video has caught the attention of celebrities such as Destiny’s Child, R&B singer, Kelly Rowland who is a mother herself that is clapping back at the Sesame Street characters behavior. Kelly Rowland shared the video on her social media and had this to say.

“Had that been me, that whole parade would’ve been in flames,”

Take a look at the video below