Crew Member Shot & Killed on The Set of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

CLOSE

Tragedy has struck on one of the most successful television brands in history. A crew member has been shot and killed on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

According to CNN, 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro, who was working for the production crew of the NBC show “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed as he saved parking spots early Tuesday morning, New York City. Pizarro, who was contracted to do parking enforcement for the production company, was sitting in a car on North Henry Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn when an unknown assailant allegedly opened the vehicle’s door and fired a weapon, hitting his neck and head.

Authorities are still searching for the gun man that ran off.

Take a look at the video below.