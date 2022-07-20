Tony Rock Says Jada’s Emasculating Of Will Led To Him Slapping Chris

CLOSE

Before Instant Pots, people were scarred of pressure cookers because of all of the old school accidents or old wives told about them. But reality is whether it be an Instant Pot or an old school pressure cooker when the pressure builds up you have to release the pressure before opening or you will get burned. Hence this cooking aid bit is an example of what actor/comedian Tony Rock thinks is the reasoning that Will Smith slapped his brother Chris Rock during The Oscars, it was all a build up of pressure from emasculation.

Tony Rock sat down with his fraternity brother in comedy, Bill Bellamy, on his podcast Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy and said that Jada’s constant bringing up Tupac along with Will Smith always being labeled as soft was a pressure that had been building up in Will, leading him to exploded on Chris Rock. When Bill Bellamy Asked Tony Rock the question did he think that the joke Jada alopecia jokes is what set Will Smith off his response was “No”:

“I think that [Oscar Slap] was the accumulation of him being slapped on other levels,” Tony explained. “He said it himself, he always hated the ‘soft moniker.’ He’s soft, Jada won’t let 2Pac die, …“[Jada] commonly talks about Tupac, her relationship with 2Pac. As a married man to this woman, you’re like, ‘Damn is what I’m doing not enough?’”

