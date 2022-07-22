Mike Tyson Say’s He Is About To Hit His Expiration Date

CLOSE

If food, soda, medicine and bottled water have an expiration date, then one could make the argument that people have an expiration date. But instead of ‘best used by’ or ‘expires’ stamped on us, we have little spots on our face. At least that is what former heavy weight boxing champion of the world, Mike Tyson seems to believe.

Heavy weight champion to philosopher.

Everybody has a podcast these days including Iron Mike Tyson, where conversations can get real interesting. In a recent podcast episode of “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” , Mike Tyson shared the idea that he believes he doesn’t have much longer on this earth because he has almost hit his expiration date.

“When I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow!’ That’s my expiration date coming close, really soon.”

Mike Tyson said that he doesn’t dwell on his expiration date because he knows who the keeper of everyone’s expiration date is, so instead of worrying:

“It all comes down to getting on your f—in’ knees,”

Mike Tyson even spoke his peace on money.

“Money don’t mean s–t to me,” …“I always tell people — they think money’s gonna make them happy, they’ve never had money before — when you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have $500 billion?”

AMEN!!

