Mississippi Police Chief Fired For Bragging About Shooting Black People

George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery’s murders caught on video opened up the world to what people of color have been saying they have been fearful of since the beginning of time in America. Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks just to name a couple who were killed at the hands of police officers, who’s ‘murders’ were caught on video as well allowing for police brutality/misconduct/need of reform to be put on blast while allowing for justice to try to be served on their behalf. We can name count less others such as Tamir Rice that were killed by police and if weren’t for a video no matter what the punishment that was or was not handed down we know the truth. However you still have people that believe that police are just doing their job the best they can and some really are. But how many people of color have lost their life to police that aren’t really doing their job but acting on their personal beliefs of superiority?

In Mississippi a police chief is an example of how there are people that are hired to protect and serve but the only thing they are doing is hunting.

Mississippi police chief Sam Dobbins was fired after authorities received audio of him bragging about shooting Black people, one of those black people he shot over 100 times. According to the obtained video he killed 13 people:

“In my line of duty, I have shot and killed 13 different people.”…“I shot that n****r 119 times, OK? I saved 67 kids in a school. I chased this motherfucker across the field. I got him. He was DRT [dead right there] in the field. The vehicle was shot 319 times, but he was hit 119 times by me.”

Whats crazier is, in a tight vote on Wednesday, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted 3-2 to fire Dobbins.

