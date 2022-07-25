Powerful Trailer for ‘Till’ About Emmet Till Has Dropped

CLOSE

Emmett Till was brutally murdered after being abducted, tortured, and lynched back in 1955 at the age of 14 years old in Mississippi after a white woman claimed that the teenager offended her, only to recant her fatal lie years later. Emmett Till’s mother Mamie Till who had sent the Chicago native to visit relatives in the south could have kept his casket closed, but she wanted the world to see what white supremacists had done to her child and the photo taken by a magazine of Emmett Till’s mutilated body went viral before there was even such a thing. Mamie Till’s decision to leave that casket open brought about an awareness that is still talked about til this day.

Emmett Till’s story has been told in magazines, books and in small documentaries but never has his story made it to the big silver screen until now.

The powerful trailer for ‘Till’ produced by Whoopi Goldberg and starring The Harder They Fall and Station Eleven’s Danielle Deadwyler as Till-Mobley, about the murder of Emmett Till dropped today.

‘Till’ written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu, is scheduled to be released in theaters October 7, 2022.

Take a look at the official trailer for ‘Till’ below.