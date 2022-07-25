According to NBC4i, a Scioto County woman has been arrested for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, has been charged with two counts of rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of kidnapping, one a first-degree felony and the other a second-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office received an email from the Portsmouth Police Department Sunday stating it received information about a possible sexual assault of a juvenile. Investigators went to the victim’s parent, who had no knowledge of the incident, the sheriff’s office said. The parent told investigators they thought the 12-year-old child was spending the night at a friend’s home, but after checking with that friend, they learned the child was not there.
Detectives went to Polachek’s apartment, where they found the child asleep in the apartment.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio woman accused of raping 12-year-old boy was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com