The Bijou Star Files: Nick Cannon Is Throwing Off Women’s PH Balance

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 27, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Claudia Jordan Responds To Nick Cannon’s Comments About 80% Of Women Needing Assistance With Hygiene

Oop! Claudia Jordan has some words for Nick Cannon following a resurfaced clip of him talking about women and hygiene. While speaking to Angela Yee and her co-hosts on ‘Lip Service,’ the father of eight said, “Eighty percent of women probably need assistance when it comes to female hygiene.” He added, “The magnificent twenty percent of women have no smell.” Read More

Chris Brown Responds After It’s Revealed The Dallas Airport Suspected Shooter Reportedly Claimed That He Was Her Husband

Earlier this week Portia Odufuwa was wounded by officials after she let off shots while inside the Dallas Love Field Airport. Now more details about her criminal past have come to light. One of those past details is that she once referred to Chris Brown as her husband, causing him to react to the report. Read More

Tyrese Gibson Gifts His Church $117,000 During Service—Pledges $6,000 Of Funds To Families In Need

One woman took to Facebook to sing praises for one of the entertainment industry’s longtime voices, Tyrese Gibson. The woman spoke about almost missing a church service but followed through after a nagging feeling. Her decision allowed her to witness Tyrese being a blessing to others–including herself. Read More

Lupita Nyong’o Speaks On Shooting ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Without Chadwick Boseman: “Having Lost Our King, That Was A Lot To Process”

If you thought the trailer for the ‘Black Panther’ sequel had you in your feelings, imagine how the cast felt while shooting it! Lupita Nyong’o recently gave some insight into the process of continuing the legacy of Wakanda without King T’Challa. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com