Steve Smith: Matt Corral Has It, But He Just Needs To Learn This Year

The Panthers legendary WR turned NFL Network and Panthers preseason analyst joined Kyle Bailey on Monday’s edition of The Clubhouse to give some of his takes regarding the Panthers and the start of training camp.

Steve first touched on how big of a week this is for the Panthers organization as legendary LB Sam Mills will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend, Steve said he deserves all of the accolades he will be given this weekend as Steve only wishes that he could be in Canton this weekend for such a special occasion.

The focus turned to Panthers Training Camp in Spartanburg and the QB battle as Steve pointed out that we have to remember that Baker is learning a new offense while trying to get acclimated to a new team entirely. Steve then said after a little bit of time we will see what Baker Mayfield can be with the Panthers because he is a gamer.

One position that is deep in talent is the WR core as Steve said the position is full of depth, but you are going to have to cut some good players. The key factor in possibly deciding who gets on the 53-man roster is how they can help on special teams.

When it comes to some guys who have stood out early on in training camp, Steve pointed to 2 guys, Matt Corral and CJ Henderson. The key with Matt is to not rush him along because he could very well be your starter in a year or two as he has it. On the other side of the ball, Steve said that he has been very impressed with CJ Henderson and how he has shut down the WRs including DJ Moore.

Steve also calmed people who are concerned that Ikem Ekwonu is not taking reps with the 1’s at LT as he explained:

“Is Ickey a better football player than Brady Christensen? Hell yeah he is, but he’s never played at this level and you have to give him some time.”

