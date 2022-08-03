Ohio Man Arrested Twice in One Day… For The Same Thing

CLOSE

A double-up is usually a good thing. Doubling your luck is great. Doubling your money? Even better.

Getting arrested twice, in the same day, for the same thing, is a different situation.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Tyson Conway, 38 of Sandusky, was reported to have ‘bloodshot and glassy eyes’ while operating a vehicle with a child inside on two separate occasions, just hours apart.

A Sandusky man was arrested twice in one day for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to police reports, the two arrests happened less than four hours from one another.

The first arrest took place at about 12:30 in the afternoon.

