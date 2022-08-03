Cleveland Woman Convicted Of Killing Police Officer In Carjacking

CLOSE

Tamara McLoyd, 19, of Garfield Heights was convicted Wednesday after being found guilty of charges that included one count of aggravated murder of a police officer, along with murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges, after confessing to shooting 25 year old off duty police officer Shane Bartek on New Years Eve in a carjacking.

Tamara McLoyd who showed no emotion in court faces a potential life term with no chance for parole faces sentencing later on this year.

Tamara McLoyd who said she didn’t intend to do it, is also charged in connection with three unrelated aggravated robberies authorities say occurred between October and December 2021.

