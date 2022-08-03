The Bijou Star Files: DEMI LOVATO SHE/HER, THEY/THEM

CLOSE

DEMI LOVATO ADDS SHE/HER PRONOUNS TO THEY/THEM …’I’ve Been Feeling More Feminine Recently’

Demi Lovato has been more in touch with her feminine side lately … so much so, she has decided to include “she/her” pronouns with “they/them.” Read More

KANYE WEST RIPS ADIDAS FOR ‘YEEZY DAY’… I Didn’t Approve!!!

Yeezy Day is here again — and Kanye West is pissed about it … claiming Adidas never got his approval for this year’s event, and going off about several other issues he has with the brand. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON BAN NFL IN ‘REALLY TRICKY’ APPEAL SITUATION… Andrew Brandt Says

The NFL is in a damned-if-it-does, damned-if-it-doesn’t situation regarding the appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension … so says Andrew Brandt, who said on “TMZ Live” on Tuesday the league is now in a “really tricky” spot. Read More

Brooklyn McDonald’s Worker Clinging To Life After Being Shot Over Cold French Fries

A Brooklyn McDonald’s worker is clinging to life after being shot by a suspect who had been arguing with him over cold French fries, a high-ranking police source told the New York Post Tuesday. Read More

Drake Introduces “First Girlfriend Ever” Keshia Chanté At OVO Fest

Drake took his OVO Fest fans on a stroll down memory lane last week, introducing them to his very first girlfriend, Keshia Chanté. Read More

Tyler Perry Says He Paid Cicely Tyson $1M For One Day’s Worth Of Work

Tyler Perry sat down with AARP Magazine and spoke about his upbringing and overcoming challenges. But, perhaps, one of the biggest takeaways of the interview is that he paid Cicely Tyson$1,000,000 for one day’s work. Read More

Monica Lewinsky Responds To Backlash After Implying Beyoncé Should Change The Lyric In ‘Partition’ That References Her

Monica Lewinsky is clapping back and responding to backlash after implying that Beyonceshould change the lyrics to her 2013 song, ‘Partition.’ On Twitter, the former White House intern known for having an affair with former President Bill Clinton came for Bey after news broke she was changing her lyrics in ‘Heated.’ Read More

