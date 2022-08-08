Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LA ICU Nurse Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder After Fiery Car Crash

CLOSE
District Attorney George Gascon announced in a press conference that Nicole Lorraine Linton, a nurse from Houston, will be charged with six counts of murder for the Windsor Hills crash Monday afternoon, Aug. 8, 2022.

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

The ICU nurse in Los Angeles that killed a family after hitting them doing 100 miles in a video that went viral survived the deadly crash to face 6 counts of murder.

The ICU nurse that has been identified and arrested is 37 year old Nicole L. Linton. Linton who broke down crying in court has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter after a fiery 100mph crash left a pregnant mother, her unborn child, one-year-old son and four others dead.

Related Stories

Eight-month pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, who was on her way to the doctor was pronounced dead at the scene alongside her one-year-old child Alonzo Luchiano Quintero, her unborn baby boy and her unborn child’s father Renald.

Nicole Linton who is from Texas but working in Los Angeles is being held at the Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood, California on a $9 million bond.  If convicted Linton faces 90 years in Jail.

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Fiery Car Crash , ICU Nurse , Los Angeles , Nicole Linton

Close