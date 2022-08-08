LA ICU Nurse Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder After Fiery Car Crash

CLOSE

The ICU nurse in Los Angeles that killed a family after hitting them doing 100 miles in a video that went viral survived the deadly crash to face 6 counts of murder.

The ICU nurse that has been identified and arrested is 37 year old Nicole L. Linton. Linton who broke down crying in court has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter after a fiery 100mph crash left a pregnant mother, her unborn child, one-year-old son and four others dead.

Eight-month pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, who was on her way to the doctor was pronounced dead at the scene alongside her one-year-old child Alonzo Luchiano Quintero, her unborn baby boy and her unborn child’s father Renald.

Nicole Linton who is from Texas but working in Los Angeles is being held at the Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood, California on a $9 million bond. If convicted Linton faces 90 years in Jail.

