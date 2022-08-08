FBI Executes Search Warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

CLOSE

Former President Donald Trump confirmed in a statement the report that the FBI has executed a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. According to Donald Trump:

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” “they even broke into my safe.”

According to people familiar with the situation the investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been allegedly brought there.

Donald Trump was not at the Florida home during the execution of the search warrant.

Take a look at the video below.