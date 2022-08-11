The Bijou Star Files: Donald Trump Has Invoked The 5th

CLOSE

Donald Trump Invokes Fifth Amendment Rights During Deposition

A usually very vocal Donald Trump decided to invoke his Fifth Amendment Rights in a deposition today. He declined to answer questions from Letitia James, New York attorney general Read More

KOBE BRYANT PHOTO TRIAL VANESSA SOBS DURING OPENING STATEMENTS … Deputy Bragged About ‘Piles Of Meat’ At Death Scene

The lawyer played the deposition of a Sheriff’s detective who said his wife didn’t want to see the photos, and that’s when he told her they showed “piles of meat.” Read More

FRANK GORE DRAGGED NAKED WOMAN BY HER HAIR… In Atlantic City Incident

Frank Gore grabbed a naked woman by her hair and dragged her across a hotel room’s hallway during an altercation in Atlantic City, N.J. last month … according to new, bombshell court documents…Read More

World Health Organization Urging People Not To Attack Monkeys Due To Monkeypox Outbreak

As the current monkeypox outbreak continues to spread throughout the globe, the World Health Organization has additional concerns regarding the treatment of monkeys during this health crisis. WHO is now urging people not to attack monkeys due to their fear of contracting the monkeypox virus, following reports that monkeys are being killed. Read More

NYC Bishop Robbed During Livestream Balks At Accusations He Was In On Heist, Defends Flashy Lifestyle

Bishop Lamor Whitehead made headlines when three armed robbers barged into his Brooklyn, NY church during a live-streamed service. The trio reportedly stripped the bishop and his wife of over one million dollars’ worth of jewelry. Read More

Irv Gotti Says Ashanti ‘Ran Like A Cockroach’ When Feds Arrested Him In 2005— ‘She Has Not Made A Hit Since’

Irv Gotti says that Ashanti ‘ran like a cockroach’ when the FBI arrested him in 2005 and claims she hasn’t had a hit since in response to accusations he’s ‘obsessed’ with her. Read More

