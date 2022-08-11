WHO Say’s Don’t Attack The Monkeys Because Of Monkeypox

CLOSE

This is a PSA if you are educating yourself on anything more specifically health on social media, you are doing yourself a grave disservice as well as monkeys.

As the current monkeypox outbreak continues to spread throughout the world, the World Health Organization AKA WHO is now urging people not to attack monkeys due to their fear of contracting the monkeypox virus, following reports that monkeys are being killed.

There are reports of Monkeys being poisoned because people are fearing catching Monkeypox.

The WHO declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern last month. Nearly 32,000 cases globally have been reported this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman:

“People have to know that the transmission we see now is among humans,”

Only people are spreading Monkeypox not the Monkeys…unless you’re real close with your Monkey. Whatever the case STOP HURTING MONKEYS.

Take a look at the video below.