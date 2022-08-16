Congratulations, Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon Welcome Baby Boy

CLOSE

Let the church say Amen, congratulation are in order as blessed new has been shared that Gospel great Israel Houghton and his wife Adrienne Bailon, talk show host from’The Real’ have welcomed a baby boy, there first cild together.

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton tied the knot in 2016, and with the help of a surrogate their prayers of having a baby together have been answered.

In a lengthy post on Instagram that included a picture Adrienne Bailon had this to say:

Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises.

This is 38 year old Adrienne Bailon’s first child and 51 year old Israel Houghton’s 5th. Israel Houston is also the father of Jordan, Lillie, Mariah and Sonny from prior relationships.

Take a look at Adrienne Bailon’s beautiful birth announcement below.