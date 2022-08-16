Spirit Airlines Agent Suspended For Viral Customer Tackle

CLOSE

Monday we asked you to be the judge after a video went viral of a Spirit Airlines Agent going at it with a female customer when she was tackled. The judgement in the court of public opinion after watching the video was a hung jury. Unfortunately for the Spirit Airlines Agent the airline didn’t have any qualms with suspending him, no matter what the court of public opinion couldn’t see eye to eye on.

According to the latest report Spirit Airlines has officially suspended the agent after he was caught on camera punching a woman during an altercation at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) airport on Thursday that started when a woman departed her plane after realizing there wasn’t a seat for her. She became uncooperative after the Spirit employee told her to wait in line for a gate agent. Witnesses said the woman then cut in front of others and continued to grow agitated. The argument then turned physical when the employee tried to take her boarding pass.

In a statement from Spirit Airlines on Twitter.

“Our vendor at DFW has suspended the agent. Spirit Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind, and we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this matter.”

Take a look at Spirit Airlines statement and video below